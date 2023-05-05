Move over Corgis: Jack Russell becomes new royal top dog

Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
Beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, corgis have become an enduring symbol of the British royal family. But there is a new breed on the block -- the plucky Jack Russell Terrier.
Bluebell and Beth, two rescue dogs belonging to King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla, are the new hairy residents of Buckingham Palace.
The pooches have been captured in photos with the queen consort and appeared in a portrait of the royal couple for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020.
"I think it's fair to say that the Jack Russell is probably going to increase in popularity," said Bill Lambert, spokesman for The Kennel Club. The governing body for all matters canine in Britain has noted a rise in registrations of new puppies.
Ownership of corgis, Queen Elizabeth's constant companions throughout her 70-year reign, may "fall back a little bit", he added.
According to Lambert, Jack Russells, like all dogs, enjoy company but they also like "a bit of luxury".
Queen Camilla adopted Beth from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she is the royal patron. Bluebell was rehomed from the same south London shelter some time later.
Originally bred in the 19th century for fox hunting, the energetic Jack Russell Terrier is already a popular breed in Britain.
At an agility training course for dogs, Lesley Roberts said she has owned Jack Russells for about 35 years.
Sporting a purple collar, her pet Lorna jumped up and down impatiently in the hope of securing a treat.
"I suppose it's quite a nice thing to have a royal dog," Roberts said with a laugh.
Lower grip strength and slower standing up and sitting down speeds were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors like smoking and alcohol intake
US Federal Trade Commission says Meta-owned social media network misled parents about their children's online privacy and want to bar the network from making money off data collected on users under age 18
Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organisation is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in more than 40 countries.
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday
Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3
The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels