Mourning in Kyiv as rescuers clear rubble from children's hospital

A child patient being evacuated from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile strike on one of its buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine , on Monday. REUTERS

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:23 PM

Rescue workers were clearing debris and Ukraine was in mourning on Tuesday, the day after deadly Russian strikes tore open a children's hospital and sparked international condemnation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 38 people, including four children, were killed across Ukraine and 190 wounded in the wave of nearly 40 missiles that targeted several towns and cities.

Officials announced a day of mourning in the capital with flags to be hung at half mast and entertainment events postponed, as cranes and first responders were working at the scene of the Okhmatdyt paediatric hospital.

Zelensky said rescue work was ongoing at several of the attack sites and that patients from Okhmatdyt had been transferred to other facilities.

The interior ministry said it had completed its search for survivors at the hospital and that two people were killed there and 32 wounded. Eight children had been hospitalised, it said.

A woman reacts as people shelter in the basement of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile strike on one of its buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. REUTERS

"We are continuing our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from Russian terror. There will be decisions. The world has the necessary strength for this," Zelensky added.

He has been urging allies to bolster Ukrainian air defence systems and was expected to renew those calls as a Nato summit kicked off later on Tuesday in Washington.

The Ukrainian President also called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on the strikes that claimed some 10 lives in his hometown of Kryvyi Rig.

Zelensky said some 400 rescuers had responded to the strikes but hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Okhmatdyt complex on Monday to help clear rubble and search for survivors.

City officials told AFP that the two people killed at the hospital were both adults, a doctor and a visitor.

Kyiv's mayor said three more people had been pulled dead from the rubble of a housing bloc in a central district that was also struck in the attack.