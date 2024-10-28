Moldova's Sandu with Georgians fighting for European future

Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu speaks with journalists after taking part in a televised election debate ahead of a presidential runoff in Chisinau, Moldova, on Sunday. REUTERS

Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed support for Georgians seeking a future within Europe after the pro-Moscow ruling party claimed victory in Georgia's parliamentary election.

The vote on Saturday has been marred by alleged election violations and the opposition and Western allies have contested its outcome.

Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during an interview in Tbilisi on Monday following the recent parliamentary elections. REUTERS

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on people to protest the results in which the ruling Georgian Dream party took nearly 54%, according to the election commission. The party has deepened the country's ties with Russia.

"Moldova stands with all Georgians fighting for freedom, democracy and a European future," Sandu said on X following talks with Zourabichvili.

The two former Soviet countries both went into crucial elections within a week, closely watched by the West, cast as a choice between a European path and turning back to Russia's orbit. On October 20, Moldovans voted for the next president and in a referendum on EU accession. The electoral campaign was shadowed by Russia-linked meddling and allegations of vote buying. Sandu failed to gain a majority and faces a November 3 runoff against former prosecutor-general Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is backed by a traditionally pro-Russian party and said he would build relations with both Russia and EU in favour of ordinary Moldovans. In the referendum, a slim majority of 50.46% of voters supported the EU accession.

Russia denies meddling in the Moldova and Georgia elections and instead accuses the West of doing so.