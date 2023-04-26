Meryl Streep wins Spanish top arts prize

Modi, who dedicated projects worth more than Rs32 billion, said the central government believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country
Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep on Wednesday won Spain's top arts prize, the Princess of Asturias award, for her "unforgettable performances" in a career spanning over five decades.
The prize jury praised the 73-year-old for "successive performances in which she brings life to richly complex female characters."
"The honesty and responsibility she brings to her choice of roles, at the service of inspiring and exemplary narratives, reach out beyond the screen," it added in a statement.
Streep has performed in more than 60 movies, acquiring iconic status for roles from a Nazi concentration camp survivor to an ABBA-singing mother.
She won her most recent Oscar in 2012 for her role as Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady".
Before that, she won in 1980 for "Kramer v. Kramer" and in 1983 for "Sophie's Choice".
The 50,000-euro ($55,000) award is one of eight prizes covering the arts, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
Past winners of the arts prize include US directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, Austrian filmmaker Michael Haneke and American architect Frank Gehry.
The awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Spain's King Felipe VI and broadcast live on Spanish television in October.
The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km