Memorial for Swiss bar fire victims goes up in flames, police report
The fire that erupted at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1 killed 41 people and injured 115, mainly teenagers and young adults
A memorial for the victims of the deadly New Year's fire in Switzerland itself caught fire early Sunday, police said, adding they were investigating what sparked the blaze.
