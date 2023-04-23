Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.
The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.
It reported the Duchess of Sussex did not feel she had received a satisfactory response to her concerns.
"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said.
"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."
Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple's two young children.
Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.
Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to make new lives in the United States away from media harassment.
The assistance from Saudi Arabia comes at a crucial time as the IMF programme will expire on June 30
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader
Company's AI rival to ChatGPT will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and also help debug and explain code to users
In the researchers' test, students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT's score of 47.4 per cent
As the world commemorates Earth Day today, the footprints of human activity are visible across the planet’s surface
Earlier, Pentagon said it was mustering forces in the region to support an evacuation