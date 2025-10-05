British teen freed from Dubai jail killed in London car crash

A British teenager who was pardoned and released from prison in Dubai earlier this year has died in a car crash in north London, UK media reported.

Marcus Fakana, 19, from Tottenham, was taken to the hospital where he died during the early hours of Friday following a collision on The Roundway in north London.

According to The Independent, Metropolitan Police officers had attempted to stop a “vehicle of interest” on Pretoria Road at about 12.52am. After a brief pursuit lasting around a minute, the car was found to have crashed into another vehicle nearby.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Fakana succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Another man, identified as Marwaan Mohamed Huseen, also from Tottenham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop. He is expected to appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Fakana made headlines earlier this year after he was jailed in Dubai for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old British girl while they were on holiday. He was sentenced to one year in prison but was granted a royal pardon in June as part of a mass release ordered by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

He returned to the UK soon after his release, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed at the time.

The Metropolitan Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been notified about the incident.