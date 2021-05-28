Europe
Manhunt in France after knife attack on policewoman

AFP/Nantes
Filed on May 28, 2021

A source close to the investigation said that the policewoman’s injuries were life-threatening.


A man attacked a policewoman with a knife on Friday in western France, seriously wounding her and sparking a manhunt, local police said.

The suspect, still armed, was on the run after the attack in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near Nantes, and police dispatched 80 officers to pursue him, a police source said.

Pupils in the area’s primary and middle schools were kept indoors, a city official told AFP.

French police officers have demanded better protection and harsher punishment for attacks against them.

Earlier this month, officer Eric Masson was shot dead while investigating activity at a known drug-dealing site in the southern city of Avignon.

Masson’s death came after the April 23 killing of Stephanie Monferme, a police employee who was stabbed to death in the town of Rambouillet outside Paris in the latest militant attack in France.




