Man kills 3, self, in dispute among Portuguese pigeon racers

Advantage Tankers says previous incidents show that crew caught up in similar incidents are in "no danger"
A man fatally shot three people before turning his gun on himself, Portuguese police said on Sunday, in what local media described as a dispute among rival pigeon racers.
Andreia Gonçalves, police commissioner in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon, described a dispute between four men aged between 30 and 60, and said one of them had killed the others before shooting himself.
She described the deaths as “an isolated situation” related to an unresolved issue between the men.
The four dead individuals were participating in a pigeon race, Portuguese media reported from the scene, and their disagreement also centred on an illegal vegetable garden.
Portugal has restrictive gun laws but firearms are legal for hunting. Of the 80 or so annual homicides that Portugal has registered on average since 2015, around a fifth are committed with firearms, according to police statistics.
Advantage Tankers says previous incidents show that crew caught up in similar incidents are in "no danger"
Half of Britons still think he is doing a good job while his daughter-in-law Kate is the most liked royal, according to the Ipsos poll
World-first trial finds new therapy that is able to safely lower levels of the harmful tau protein known to cause the condition
Richard Sharp said he was resigning after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals