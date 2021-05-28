- EVENTS
Man finds woman on LinkedIn, returns her 'lost laptop'
In a viral social media post, the woman wrote that she was on her way to buy a new laptop when the man contacted her.
In a viral social media post, a UK woman revealed that a man returned her laptop to her after she had forgotten it on the London subway.
In a LinkedIn post, Daisy Morris, a social media and digital marketing professional said that she had disembarked and had walked halfway up the station’s stairs when she realised her laptop bag was still on the train, which was already bound for its next station.
"I said a few explicit words and then cried for a bit, ran to the train conductor who told me he couldn't get through to lost property and gave me a form and told me it might take up to 7 days to hear back," she wrote.
She was on her way to Oxford Circus to buy a new laptop for her work when she received a call from a man- identified only as ‘Nahid’- asking if her name was Daisy.
“(Nahid) told me he’d seen my name on my laptop screen and googled me, found my LinkedIn profile (and) had my laptop at Shadwell station.”
Nahid reportedly refused any payment for his good deed, saying “it was a normal thing to do.”
"I also wanted to give you an update, Nahid has insisted he wants to remain anonymous (a testament to his humble attitude) and I am making a charity donation today to his preferred charity to pay my karma forward as he has said he doesn't want anything from me personally! What a guy!" Morris clarified in a comment on her additional post.
A man named Prapon Ahmed commented on the post claiming to be Nahid’s nephew, saying “I wouldn’t expect any different from my uncle. My Nan is proud.”
The post has over 30,000 reactions on LinkedIn.
