Watch: Man climbs Eiffel Tower, hangs US flag on America's 250th independence day

A man climbed the Eiffel Tower on Saturday and draped the US flag on Paris's emblematic landmark on the 250th anniversary of American independence, police said.

The man was spotted in the afternoon climbing the tower between the second and third floors and hanging the Stars and Stripes.

He was arrested and the forecourt, as well as the second and third floors, were evacuated for a while.

The climber gave no explanation for his motives, police said.

The flag was taken down.

Seven million tourists pay to see the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tower each year.

Unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair in Paris by engineer Gustave Eiffel, the "Iron Lady" has since become the French capital's symbol.