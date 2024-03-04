Man arrested for 'tragedy chanting' during Manchester derby in Premier League

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
A man was arrested during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on suspicion of tragedy chanting.
Greater Manchester Police reportedly released the man on bail on Monday after the incident during City's 3-1 win over United on Sunday.
Pictures widely spread on social media showed a man making an airplane gesture, seemingly mocking the Munich air disaster of 1958 in which 23 people — including eight Manchester United players — were killed.
The police force said “officers arrested a man on suspicion of tragedy chanting" following reports made in the crowd.
Premier League clubs agreed last year to measures for tackling the rise in tragedy-related chanting at matches, with criminal prosecution of offenders a principal aim.
