Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Russia's Kamchatka

The National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia at 8.34pm UAE local time on Monday (April 15).

The tremors occurred at a depth of 48.1km.

This comes just two days after a powerful 7.4-magnitude quake hit off the coast of Kamchatka on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had cautioned that “hazardous” waves were possible along coasts within 300km (186 miles) of the epicentre.

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the magnitude at 7.1, noting that it struck near the east coast of the region.