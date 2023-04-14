Macron's pension law passes crunch constitutional test

The legislation, which raises the pension age from 62 to 64, is deeply unpopular in France and has triggered huge protests

Protestors gather in front of Paris' city hall ahead of the results of a ruling from France's Constitutional Council on a contested pension reform in Paris on Friday. — AFP

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron's flagship pension reform passed a crunch constitutional test on Friday, BFM TV reported.

The legislation, which pushes the age at one can draw a full pension to 64 from 62, is deeply unpopular in France and has triggered huge protests.

But in what will be a huge relief to Macron and his government, the country's Constitutional Council gave its green light on increasing the retirement age, BFM said, adding that it did not know at this stage if there were some minor caveats.

Macron and his government will hope such an outcome would discourage further trade union-led protests, which have at times turned violent.

"The country must continue to move forward, work, and face the challenges that await us," Macron said earlier this week.

But hardline unions and the opposition had warned they will not back down and have urged Macron not to promulgate it.