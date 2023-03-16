Macron uses special power to enact pension bill without vote

The decision was made a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because of uncertainty over the passage of the legislation in lower house

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the National Roundtable on Diplomacy at the Foreign Ministry in Paris. — AFP

By AP Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 6:27 PM

France’s government on Thursday invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament, in a risky move by President Emmanuel Macron.

The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

The bill will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, and is the flagship legislation of Macron's second term. The unpopular plan has prompted major strikes and protests across the country since January.

The move is expected to trigger a quick no-confidence motion in Macron's government.