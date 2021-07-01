Look: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
The brothers described their mother’s strength and character in a joint statement.
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.
Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.
The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”
Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/jsZXyUsG7q— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2021
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.
