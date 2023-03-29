Look: Humza Yousaf prays, spends first Iftar in official residence as new leader of Scotland

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
Humza Yousaf, who will be sworn in as First Minister of Scotland today, has posted pictures of his first Iftar in the Bute House after winning the parliamentary vote on Monday.
In one photo, Yousaf can be seen leading his family in prayer.
Another shows him smiling at the camera with his family, with bowls of food to break their fasts with in their hands.
Scotland has become the first democracy in western Europe to appoint a Muslim as leader. "I think what it says about the UK is that we are a welcoming group of nations, and Scotland in particular," Scottish National Party's leader in the UK parliament, told AFP.
Yousaf is also the youngest person to be appointed as leader in Scotland. Yousaf, 37, narrowly won the battle on Monday to clinch the top job, vowing to rejuvenate the stalled pursuit of independence for Scotland.
He then secured the nominations of a majority of lawmakers in a vote Tuesday to become the new first minister and will be formally sworn in on Wednesday.
(With inputs from AFP)
