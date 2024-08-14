Londoners 'speed date' for the ideal housemate

People attend "The Girlies Club", a networking event that brings together people looking for rental flatmates in London, in the style of a speed dating event, at a bar in West London, on May 11, 2024. -- AFP

Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:57 AM

"I'm a software engineer," says Josephine Wright, cocktail in hand, as she introduces herself to another woman at a bar in west London.

Just like the 70 other young women who have paid their £7.50 ($9.65) fee, she has just one aim: to find her ideal housemate.

It is a small price, they say, to fast-track a search process that can otherwise take months in a city plagued by high rents and scant choice.

Losing no time, the women get down to question-and-answer sessions with prospective housemates about preferred neighbourhoods, professions, backgrounds and hobbies, trying to speak to as many people as possible in two hours.

Despite the time limit, the atmosphere is relaxed. Loud chatter and laughter is interspersed with the sound of cocktail shakers at work behind the bar.

Wright, 25, lists her three preferred neighbourhoods, "Greenwich, Walthamstow and Lewisham", while another attendee stands next to a taped-up sign saying "East" for those looking to rent in east London.

Both wear blue wristbands to indicate that they are first looking to find flatmates, and then a place to live in.

Fewer wear purple bracelets, for those who already have somewhere to rent and are on the hunt for people to move in.

"I think it's particularly unique in London that you have people in their 30s and 40s in house shares. I don't really think it's a situation people particularly want to be in, it's a situation which people just found themselves forced into," says Rachel Moore, co-founder of the event organiser Girlies Guide.

Many participants cannot afford to rent a flat in London on their own, even on seemingly comfortable budgets of up to £1,500 ($1,900) per month.

"If you want a nice flat by yourself, it's basically around like £1,500 to 1,800 or 2,000 per month," notes Ioanna, a 22-year-old intern from Greece.

In shared accommodation, renters can find a room for under £1,000.

With London in the grip of spiralling rents, more and more young professionals have found themselves sticking to houseshares rather than branching out on their own.

"This is a new phenomenon," according to Antonio Mele, associate economics professor at the London School of Economics.

Higher interest rates have put pressure on landlords, prompting them to raise rents or even sell up.

The result is fewer places to rent and higher prices.

Britain's new Labour government has vowed to try to ease the crisis by relaxing planning restrictions to build more new homes.

A shortage of suitable sites as well as potential opposition to development plans, however, mean that could take years to achieve.

On average, renters spend between 35 and 40 percent of their income on rent, says Mele, who expects that proportion to rise over coming years.