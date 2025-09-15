  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

London protests: UK's Starmer condemns assault on police, says Britain 'built on respect'

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a march attended by around 110,000 people

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 2:00 PM

Top Stories

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said people have a right to peaceful protest after more than 100,000 demonstrators joined an anti-immigration march through London on Saturday, but he condemned assaults on police and said Britain was built on tolerance and diversity.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a march attended by around 110,000 people on Saturday. Police said 26 officers were injured, while it made an initial 25 arrests with more expected to follow.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

thumb-image

DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

thumb-image

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

thumb-image

UAE: Every login, online post can be traced by hackers, Cyber Security Council warns

thumb-image

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

 

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values," Starmer said on X on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin."

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year.

Many of those attending the march waved red and white English flags as well as the Union Jack flag representing the whole of the UK.

"Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division," Starmer added.

The size of the turnout appeared to surprise police, who said the rally was at points too big to fit into its approved route, and officers faced "unacceptable violence", as they were kicked and punched and bottles and other projectiles were thrown.