London protests: UK's Starmer condemns assault on police, says Britain 'built on respect'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said people have a right to peaceful protest after more than 100,000 demonstrators joined an anti-immigration march through London on Saturday, but he condemned assaults on police and said Britain was built on tolerance and diversity.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson organised a march attended by around 110,000 people on Saturday. Police said 26 officers were injured, while it made an initial 25 arrests with more expected to follow.

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values," Starmer said on X on Sunday.

"But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin."

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year.

Many of those attending the march waved red and white English flags as well as the Union Jack flag representing the whole of the UK.

"Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division," Starmer added.

The size of the turnout appeared to surprise police, who said the rally was at points too big to fit into its approved route, and officers faced "unacceptable violence", as they were kicked and punched and bottles and other projectiles were thrown.