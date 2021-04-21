- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
London Bridge station reopens after suspicious item investigated
The station was closed as a precaution while specialist officers assessed the item.
London Bridge station in central London reopened on Wednesday afternoon after it was evacuated while police investigated reports of a suspicious item on board a train, a Reuters eyewitness said.
Police were called to the busy commuter hub at 11.33GMT (3.33pm UAE time) following reports of a suspicious item on board a train, a British Transport Police spokeswoman said.
The station was closed as a precaution while specialist officers assessed the item.
Train operators Southern and Southeastern said on Twitter that trains were not stopping at the station.
"All lines are expected to reopen shortly following the emergency services having dealt with an incident at London Bridge," Southern said in a statement.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Proper gene sequencing could've...
The whole point of genome sequencing is to remain ahead of the curve, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India's export of liquid oxygen doubled...
Virtually all states witnessing a surge in Covid cases are facing an... READ MORE
-
Europe
London Bridge station reopens after suspicious...
The station was closed as a precaution while specialist officers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid: Worst-hit Maharashtra has...
As many as 12.65 million people in the state have been vaccinated to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli