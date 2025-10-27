  • search in Khaleej Times
Lithuania shuts Vilnius airport, Belarus border in fourth airspace incident this week

Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus' President for not stopping the practice

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 11:21 AM

Increased toll timings, prohibited lanes: 5 UAE road rules introduced to reduce traffic, accidents

UAE: Use cruise control? Here’s when it can actually put you in danger

Dubai: Gold, silver prices fall as markets open on Monday

NATO member Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport and Belarus border crossings on Sunday after several objects, identified as likely helium balloons, entered its airspace, the National Crisis Management Centre said, the fourth such incident this week.

Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.

Traffic at the capital airport was suspended until 2340 GMT, while the Belarus border will remain shut pending a meeting of Lithuania's National Security Commission on Monday, officials said.

The Vilnius airport also closed on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday of this week, as well as on October 5, each time due to balloons entering the capital's airspace, authorities have said.