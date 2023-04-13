Mission to Jupiter called off: Launch of Europe's JUICE spacecraft postponed to Friday

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
The launch of the European Space Agency's JUICE mission to Jupiter's icy moons was postponed on Thursday for 24 hours due to bad weather, according to contractor Arianespace.
As lightning threatened, the delay was announced to the Jupiter control room in Kourou just minutes before the planned lift-off at 1215 GMT, as many people, including Belgium's King Philippe, were ready to watch the launch.
A few kilometres away, the Ariane 5 rocket was on its launch pad, prepared to blast off with its payload, the JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer (JUICE).
The next attempt will now take place within 30 seconds of the same time on Friday, the European Space Agency said.
The unmanned, six-tonne spacecraft aims to embark on an eight-year journey through the Solar System to discover whether Jupiter's icy moons are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.
The mission will mark the first time Europe has sent a spacecraft into the outer Solar System, beyond Mars.
The launch of the 1.6 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) mission comes during a crisis for European space efforts, after Russia pulled its Soyuz rockets in response to sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Combined with repeated delays to the next generation Ariane 6 rockets and the failure of Vega-C's first commercial flight last year, Europe is struggling to launch its missions into space.
Thursday will mark the penultimate launch for Ariane 5 before it is replaced by the Ariane 6.
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house