Kremlin confirms India's Modi to visit Russia next week

Reform UK party leader rates chances in Clacton at more than 50 per cent
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8 and 9, the Kremlin said on Thursday, in his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine.
Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss "prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda," it said in a statement.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key themes of the visit.
"I can only confirm that the visit is in the final stage of preparation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "A very important visit."
Peskov said that regional security and global security issues were always high on the agenda of such meetings.
"In addition, our trade and economic cooperation is also one of the main issues that is being discussed, the most diverse areas of cooperation that we intend to develop, for which there is mutual political will," Peskov said.
He insists only he has a 'clear plan' backed by 'bold action' to change Britain but voters look set to limit his time in office to less than two years
The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate
Orban's visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months
Stiell hails from the island of Carriacou which took a direct hit early Monday as Beryl barrelled through, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds
After four years of delays, the ESA's most powerful rocket yet is due to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou on July 9
Aghamiri is one of Iran's dozen or so remaining masters of the ancient art of Tazhib, which was inscribed last year on Unesco's list of intangible heritage
Some 180-plus candidates have confirmed they will not stand in Sunday's second-round for France's 577-seat national parliament, according to local media estimates