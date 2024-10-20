Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over Andreeva

Russia's Daria Kasatkina hits a return to Spain's Paula Badosa during their women's singles semifinal match at the WTA Ningbo Open tennis tournament in Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province. — AFP

Daria Kasatkina overcame Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to win the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday and capture her second title of the season.

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as the 17-year-old Andreeva looked nervous.

After winning the opening game of the next set, Kasatkina faltered and her close friend Andreeva rallied to draw level when the world number 11 sent a backhand wide.

Andreeva built a 3-0 lead in the decider but the momentum swung Kasatkina's way again as the youngster's unforced error count climbed rapidly.

The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to secure the eighth trophy of her career and she will return to the world's top 10 on Monday. "In the first set I gave everything, I was super focused and the level was so high," Kasatkina told reporters. "But obviously after that, I dropped a little bit and Mirra was there ready to take it over. She's this kind of player who never gives up and to win any point you have to almost die on court.

"I feel like I did a miracle in the third set because it was a very tough moment. I was not very far from losing belief... In tennis the top 10 is a very important achievement."