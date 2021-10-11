Johnson, Modi discuss Afghanistan, travel and COP26 Summit
Indian PM is slated to attend the summit that will be held in Glasgow from Oct 31 to Nov 12
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, and discussed various issues, including the importance of upholding human rights in Afghanistan.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Indian Prime Minister Modi this morning. They discussed the strength of the UK-India relationship and welcomed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed by the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi in May. This includes areas such as trade and defence. The leaders looked forward to the upcoming visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the UK-India strategic partnership.”
Johnson underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead of and at the upcoming COP26 Summit, noting that India already leads the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions.
The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel. They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end.
“The leaders also talked about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country.”
Modi is expected to attend the COP26 Summit.
