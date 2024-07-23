E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Italy prosecutors accuse six over deadly 2023 migrant shipwreck

The victims perished when their overcrowded boat sank in stormy weather in the early hours of a February just off the region of Calabria

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Rescue crew members patrol on a jet-ski on the Mediterranean Sea off a beach coast where dozens of migrants died on February 26 after their boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region, near Cutro, on March 9, 2023. — AFP file
Rescue crew members patrol on a jet-ski on the Mediterranean Sea off a beach coast where dozens of migrants died on February 26 after their boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region, near Cutro, on March 9, 2023. — AFP file

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 9:47 PM

Italian prosecutors investigating a shipwreck which killed 94 migrants in 2023 accused two members of the coastguard and four police officers on Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors in Crotone, a city near the shipwreck off southern Italy, must now ask a judge to rule whether the six stand trial for the tragedy.


The victims, including many children, perished when their overcrowded boat sank in stormy weather in the early hours of a February morning just off the region of Calabria.

The disaster sparked outrage amid allegations authorities did not react quickly enough to reports of an overloaded vessel in the area.


Critics of far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the government's policy of treating migrant boats as a law enforcement issue, rather than a humanitarian one, may have fatally delayed the rescue.

European Union border agency Frontex flagged the vessel to the Italians late in the evening as the weather worsened.

The four financial police officers stand accused of failing to communicate key information to the coastguard, because they did not mention the sailing difficulties they were having due to the rough sea conditions, prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two members of the coastguard are accused of "not having acquired the necessary information to have a precise idea" of what the financial police were up to and of having therefore made "an erroneous assessment" of the situation.

The prosecutors said coastguard vessels, designed for rough seas, could have intervened.

The coastguard is supposed to rescue all vessels carrying migrants, as boats run by human traffickers are inevitably dangerously overcrowded and ill-equipped.

There was "obvious negligence in the application of the rules imposed by European and national laws in this type of situation", the prosecutors said.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who oversees the financial police, said on Instagram he "strongly defend(s)" both the financial police and the coastguard, and he was "certain that they have always acted exclusively for the public good".



More news from World