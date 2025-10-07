Italy PM Meloni says been denounced to ICC for complicity in genocide

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that she and two of her ministers had been reported to the International Criminal Court for alleged complicity in genocide in connection with Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with state television company RAI, Meloni said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had been denounced, and "I think" also Roberto Cingolani, the head of defence group Leonardo.

In other remarks, Meloni said she believed that US President Donald Trump had come to the conclusion that Russia was not interested in a peace deal with Ukraine.