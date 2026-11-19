Italy minister says hacker, hoax attacks pose no national security threat
'While unfounded alarmism should be avoided, it would be a serious mistake to underestimate the phenomenon we are facing,' Matteo Piantedosi said
- PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Nov 2026, 4:37 PM
Italy's interior minister said on Thursday that hacker and hoax attacks in recent weeks posed no concrete threat to national security.
"While unfounded alarmism should be avoided, it would be a serious mistake to underestimate the phenomenon we are facing," Matteo Piantedosi said in a speech to lawmakers.