Italy, France grapple with flash floods as heavy rain continues

An aerial view of a Securite Civile Dragon helicopter conducting rescue operations over the town of Limony, central France, as the town suffers flooding following heavy rainfall. AFP

Buildings innundated by floodwater from the Yvette river following heavy rain in Gif-sur-Yvette, south of Paris, on October 18. AFP

Severe weather has brought widespread disruption to Italy and central France, with storms and heavy rainfall causing flooding and destruction, Euro News reported.

Italy's Emilia Romagna region has borne the brunt of the bad weather, with over 160 millimeters of rain falling in Bologna alone. The heavy downpour has resulted in tragic consequences, including the death of one person whose car was swept away by floodwaters in Pianoro.

The situation remains critical with red and orange weather alerts in place until Tuesday. The Italian military has been deployed to support rescue efforts in Castel Maggiore, where residents are stranded, as per Euro News.

Firefighters have responded to over 300 emergencies in Emilia Romagna, primarily in Bologna, where several rivers and streams have burst their banks.

Further, the residents were also evacuated in the municipality of Cadelbosco di Sopra after the Crostolo torrent, a tributary of the river Po, overflowed.

On the Italian island of Sicily, emergency services rescued people from roofs of buildings and stranded vehicles, as heavy rain caused flash flooding.

According to Euro News, in the province of Agrigento, the swollen Salto River breached its banks in several locations, inundating part of the coastal city of Licata.

In Florence, Tuscany's river Elsa also burst its banks, and residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Meanwhile, in central France, severe flooding has caused widespread damage and power outages. Meawhile, Central France has been hit by severe flooding, causing widespread destruction and power outages. The small village of Limony, in southeastern France, has been particularly affected by massive floods. Limony en Ardeche lies on the banks of the Rhone and at the foot of vineyards. Over 1,000 residents were evacuated on Friday as floodwaters rose, prompting a massive rescue response. According to French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, emergency teams, including firefighters, conducted around 2,300 operations to ensure public safety. Now that the rain has subsided, residents are returning to their homes.

The French weather agency, Meteo France, reported unprecedented rainfall in the region, with some areas of Ardeche and Lozere receiving 685.8 millimeters of rain in just 48 hours.