Italy extends surrogacy ban to couples seeking it abroad

The bill was championed by the far-right Brothers of Italy party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a self-described "Christian mother" who won 2022 elections on a campaign of nationalism and traditional family values.— Reuters

Italian lawmakers on Wednesday passed into law a bill to extend the country's ban on surrogacy to couples who seek it abroad, despite warnings the move would damage children's rights.

The bill, adopted by the Senate, makes Italians who seek surrogacy in other countries liable for prosecution on their return home.

It was championed by the far-right Brothers of Italy party of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a self-described "Christian mother" who won 2022 elections on a campaign of nationalism and traditional family values.

Families Minister Eugenia Roccella said the "ban... puts us at the forefront among nations on the rights front".

"People are not objects, children cannot be bought and you cannot sell or rent human body parts. This simple truth, already contained in our legal system, that punishes as a crime the aberrant practice of surrogacy, can no longer be circumvented," she told journalists.

Under 2004 legislation, anyone involved in surrogacy in Italy faces three months to two years in jail and a fine ranging from 600,000 euros ($650,000) to one million euros.

But until now, Italians who can afford it have been able to travel to countries where surrogacy is allowed, such as the United States or Canada.

Media reports suggest the vast majority of them have been heterosexual couples who cannot have children themselves.

Critics had warned that extending the ban to people using surrogates abroad was impractical and unconstitutional. Left-wing member of parliament Riccardo Magi said it was a "black day" for "parliament... for rights and for freedoms". "The right has made it illegal for Italian citizens to use surrogacy even in those countries where (it) is perfectly legal, regulated and safe," he wrote on social media. He said the law "equates child birth and parenthood with 'universal crimes' such as paedophilia and genocide" and added the opposition would "fight" the law, challenging it in the Constitutional Court. "Women's bodies, wombs and freedom belong to women. Not to Giorgia Meloni. Not to this government. Not to any government," he said. The issue is part of a wider unsolved problem in Italy, which lacks a law to recognise the children of same-sex couples.

That leaves them in legal limbo with only the biological parent registered on their birth certificates, forcing the other to embark on the lengthy and costly process of adoption.