Italy arrests 58 suspected of drug trafficking

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
Italy's tax police said on Tuesday that 58 people had been arrested in Italy and Spain on suspicion of international drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud facilitated by unlicensed Chinese money brokers.
A network supplying around 30 million tonnes of hashish and marijuana had been uncovered, police said, adding some 42 million euros ($44.2 million) had changed hands in the process among a group of Italian and Spanish suspects, assisted by others of Albanian and Chinese origin.
Investigations had focused on the use of shadow banking services run by ethnic Chinese individuals, who collected money in Italy to be transferred to Spain in return for a commission, the Guardia di Finanza police said.
The Italian authorities have highlighted the growing role played by such money brokers to conceal cross-border payments by drug cartels, mirroring an issue their U.S. counterparts have faced in connection with Latin American narcotics groups.
The arrests on Tuesday were made across cities in northern Italy, including Milan and Turin, as well as further south in Rome and Catania in Sicily, as well as in Spain.
Police teams using sniffer dogs were also searching 96 locations in parts of Italy, neighbouring Switzerland and Spain.
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days
Scientists count huge melts in many protective Antarctic ice shelves