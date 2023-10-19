'It is a moment of mourning': MTV cancels Europe Music Awards over Israel-Palestine conflict

Today, more and more businesses recognise that long-term sustainability can go hand-in-hand with profitability, and the triple bottom line – people, planet, and profit – is becoming more prevalent
MTV on Thursday cancelled its Europe Music Awards ceremony, due to be held in Paris on November 5, citing the "devastating events" taking place in Israel and Gaza.
"As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration," the organisers said in a statement. "With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."
Stars including David Guetta, Jung Kook (of BTS) and Thirty Seconds to Mars had been due to perform at the annual event.
Organisers Paramount Global said they were acting out of "an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life."
ALSO READ:
Today, more and more businesses recognise that long-term sustainability can go hand-in-hand with profitability, and the triple bottom line – people, planet, and profit – is becoming more prevalent
White House national security adviser says the president will have intensive talks with the US Congress this week
In a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Saudi Crown Prince stresses the need to find a peace path to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights
Nations across the developed world are clamping down on such protests out of concern the conflict could trigger violence at home
After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides