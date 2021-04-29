- EVENTS
Ireland announces bonuses for vaccinated people
Irish prime minister announces plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions on May 10
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Thursday announced plans to lift lockdown restrictions starting May 10, including “vaccine bonus” perks for those who have had both jabs.
“Hope is returning,” Martin said. Ireland has had more than 248,000 cases and 4,899 deaths from coronavirus.
People who are fully vaccinated can meet each other indoors, with up to three households present. They can also meet members of one unvaccinated household indoors, as long as they are not at high risk, Martin said.
Ireland will allow museums and galleries to reopen as well as hairdressers.
Small groups will be able to meet outdoors and up to 50 people will be able to attend religious services, funerals and weddings.
Outside retail and “click and collect” services will also restart, while non-essential retail will reopen fully on May 17.
Hotels and other guest accommodation will open from June 2.
“Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place,” Martin said, announcing the “really important and very welcome freedoms”.
Ireland has administered more than 1.5 million vaccine doses, he said, covering nearly 30 percent of those aged over 16.
Martin stressed that Ireland was sticking to a “gradual, responsible reopening”.
