Iraqi PM in London to launch 'new era' of ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Reuters File Photo

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was to meet his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday for talks on trade, security and migration, in a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.

The Iraqi prime minister's trip to London, during which he will also meet King Charles III, comes more than 20 years after Britain took part in the US-led invasion of Iraq.

A "strategic partnership" to be signed during the trip would consolidate cooperation and be "one of the most important steps in relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom, representing the start of a new era", Sudani told AFP during the flight from Baghdad.

The three-day visit comes amid a complicated situation in the Middle East fuelled by the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, as well as a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and the Lebanese pro-Iranian militant group Hezbollah.

Donald Trump will also move back into the White House next week, with observers expecting he will resume his hardline stance towards Iran.

Oil-rich Iraq, which is an ally of Iran as well as a strategic partner for Washington, has for decades practised a delicate balancing act, while also seeking to deepen its ties to wealthy Gulf countries.

Sudani was due to first meet on Tuesday with the UK's head of state King Charles, before meeting Starmer at Downing Street.

The visit will see the start of talks on a returns agreement for Iraqi irregular migrants to the UK, Starmer's office said.

The leaders will also unveil a £12.3 billion export package to boost opportunities for British businesses, it added.

Starmer said the trip "marks a new era in UK-Iraq cooperation, which will deliver mutual benefits from trade to defence, as we continue to work together towards stability in the wider region".

Immigration, both irregular and regular, was a major issue in the UK's July general election, which brought the premier's Labour party to power.

"Secure borders are a vital foundation of our plan for change, so I am also very pleased to get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries," Starmer said in a statement.

"The deal will help dismantle the people smugglers' business model by sending the clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot expect to stay."

Sudani will also meet with business leaders including from oil giant BP.