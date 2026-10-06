Iranians spied on London-based journalists 'on behalf of' Tehran: UK prosecutor

Three Iranian men went on trial in the United Kingdom Tuesday charged with spying for Iran, allegedly laying the groundwork for a violent attack against at least one London-based journalist.

The Iranian nationals visited addresses linked to people including two journalists working for the Farsi-language Iran International television news network, which Tehran has labelled a terror organisation.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Noori, 57, who have all pleaded not guilty, appeared at a court in London accompanied by translators.

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Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told the jury the three were accused of conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, "in other words ... they spied on people of interest to the Iranian regime".

The trio undertook surveillance and reconnaissance between August 2024 and February 2025, with Sepahvand allegedly earmarked to carry out any attack, he said.

The trial would focus on steps taken "on behalf of the Iranian regime to target journalists and others considered to be hostile to or even just critical" of it.

Iran International, which is based in London, had been critical of the Iranian government and supportive of opposition groups, he said.

Another of the men's targets was lawyer Jonathan Turner, a founder member of the group UK Lawyers for Israel.

The three accused do not deny visiting the addresses and taking photos and videos, but Sepahvand claimed he had been coerced and acted out of fear, the prosecution said.

Prosecutors labelled his claims "bogus" describing him as a willing participant who was looking to be paid £150,000 ($200,000) and have a conviction for theft in Iran "fixed" in return for his actions.

In a transcript of a voice note read to the jury, he complained bitterly about the quality of the information given to him by his "paymasters in Iran" to help him locate potential targets, but made no mention of any threats or coercion.

"If the person (the target) is inside (the address), they (his paymasters) pay the £150,000, and I'll finish him or her off," he was quoted as saying, adding it was "evil business".

'Retribution'

Manesh and Noori said they were not aware that what they were doing was to assist the Iranian intelligence services, the prosecution added.

Emlyn Jones told the jury their intention was to "locate and target at least two journalists associated with ... Iran International and others".

"Their ultimate objective was that one or more of their targets would be subjected to serious violence, no doubt as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime and to try to silence and deter others who might dare to voice their criticism," he added.

Those who attracted the attention of the trio included political satirist and Iran International journalist Kambiz Hosseini, who is long said to have been the subject of threats and intimidation from the Iranian intelligence services.

Mobile phone network data showed all three men visited the address where Hosseini was living.

Another target was Mojtaba Pourmohsen, also a journalist for Iran International and known as a poet and writer.

The three defendants, whom authorities said were Iranian-born but living in London at the time of their arrests, are all charged under the National Security Act.

Sepahvand is also charged with engaging in surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research with the intention to commit serious violence.

Manesh and Noori are further charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that serious violence would be committed by others.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.