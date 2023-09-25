Inquest opens into death of two Indian-origin teenagers who drowned in Northern Ireland

Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
An inquest opened on Monday into the death of two Indian-origin teenagers who died when they got into difficulty while swimming in Northern Ireland.
Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16 and belonging to the local Kerala community in County Derry, drowned while out swimming in the Enagh Lough, or Enagh Lake, in August last year.
According to local news reports, one of the boys was taken from the water and transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The second boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being recovered from the water by police divers who were searching for him.
“We know both families and can only imagine the incalculable pain they are feeling today," the North West Migrants Forum said in a statement at the time.
"Thanks must also go to emergency services who were on the scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kerala community as they try to make sense of this awful tragedy. Remembered fondly,” it said.
Both boys were pupils at St Columb's College in Derry, Northern Ireland. The school principal, Finbar Madden, expressed "shock and sadness" of the local community.
"No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community, but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with both boys' families, community and friends," he said.
Their funeral in September last year was attended by a large congregation and held according to the rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, incorporating music from Kerala.
According to media reports of the opening of the inquest this week, details were presented of the summer day in August 2022 when the group of six boys cycled to Enagh Lough, bringing towels with them as they planned to swim.
Joseph Sebastian's father, Sebastian Jose, called for more warning signs about open-water swimming at the lake.
One witness, Reuven’s brother Evan Simon, described the water as "very cold" and "dark green in colour". Reading from his statement, he said after around 10 or 15 minutes of being in the water, he noticed Joseph Sebastian, who was around eight metres from the shore, getting into trouble. Another witness told the inquest the boys all held hands to try to help.
ALSO READ:
Roughly 11,500 Writers Guild of America members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era
The mission even asked Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by authorities
Anthony Sanchez was convicted of raping and murdering 21-year-old Juli Busken, who had just completed her last semester at the University of Oklahoma
Multiple people had notified Google Maps about the collapse in the years leading up to his death and had urged the company to update its route information
As all challenges cannot be addressed at the same time and during just one summit meeting, a build-up with many events are needed to iron out the differences
The news of the transfer to HMP Thameside comes days after a major manhunt was launched after a terrorist suspect escaped Wandsworth prison
The Ukrainian president will also meet with Joe Biden at the White House and will speak with US military leaders at the Pentagon
Police and paramedics arrived but were unable to stop rottweilers attacking their owner