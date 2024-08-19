E-Paper

Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine, says foreign ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had condemned Modi's hugging of Putin during his recent Russia visit

By AFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2024. The Modi government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022. — Reuters File.
Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 5:06 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, weeks after Kyiv condemned him for hugging President Vladimir Putin during a visit to traditional ally Russia.

New Delhi's foreign ministry did not give a date for the visit to Poland and Ukraine but Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office said he would meet Modi on Thursday.


Modi has trodden a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against regional rival China.

His government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's attack of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.


Modi's visit to Moscow in July came hours after a Russian barrage hit multiple cities across Ukraine, killing more than three dozen people and heavily damaging a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Modi was pictured hugging Putin at his country residence a day earlier, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

India and Russia have maintained close links since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms provider to the South Asian country.

Russia has also become a major supplier of cut-price crude oil to India since the Ukraine conflict began, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions.

That has dramatically reconfigured their economic ties, with India saving itself billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers.

But Russia's fight with Ukraine has also had a human cost for India.

New Delhi has pushed Moscow to return several of its citizens who signed up for "support jobs" with the Russian military but were later sent to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.

At least five Indian soldiers have been killed in the conflict.

Western powers have cultivated stronger relations with India as a hedge against China and its growing influence across the Asia-Pacific region, while also pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

India is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia that positions itself against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Modi also visited Russia in 2019 and hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Moscow began its offensive against Ukraine.

India has largely shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia ever since and abstained on United Nations resolutions targeting the Kremlin.


