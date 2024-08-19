Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine, says foreign ministry

Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to be prime minister, but will hope to avoid the fate of her father and aunt Yingluck, both of whom were thrown out of power in military coups
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Monday, weeks after Kyiv condemned him for hugging President Vladimir Putin during a visit to traditional ally Russia.
New Delhi's foreign ministry did not give a date for the visit to Poland and Ukraine but Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office said he would meet Modi on Thursday.
Modi has trodden a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia while courting closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against regional rival China.
His government has avoided explicit condemnations of Russia's attack of Ukraine in February 2022, instead urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.
Modi's visit to Moscow in July came hours after a Russian barrage hit multiple cities across Ukraine, killing more than three dozen people and heavily damaging a children's hospital in Kyiv.
Modi was pictured hugging Putin at his country residence a day earlier, drawing condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
India and Russia have maintained close links since the Cold War, which saw the Kremlin become a key arms provider to the South Asian country.
Russia has also become a major supplier of cut-price crude oil to India since the Ukraine conflict began, providing a much-needed export market after the imposition of Western sanctions.
That has dramatically reconfigured their economic ties, with India saving itself billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers.
But Russia's fight with Ukraine has also had a human cost for India.
New Delhi has pushed Moscow to return several of its citizens who signed up for "support jobs" with the Russian military but were later sent to fight on the frontlines in Ukraine.
At least five Indian soldiers have been killed in the conflict.
Western powers have cultivated stronger relations with India as a hedge against China and its growing influence across the Asia-Pacific region, while also pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.
India is part of the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia that positions itself against China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.
Modi also visited Russia in 2019 and hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Moscow began its offensive against Ukraine.
India has largely shied away from explicit condemnation of Russia ever since and abstained on United Nations resolutions targeting the Kremlin.
The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata