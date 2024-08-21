Hungary says Russian 'National Card' visa holders will go through same security screening as others

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow. AFP File Photo

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:27 PM

A Hungarian programme easing visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians will involve the same security screening as other residence permits, the interior minister said in a letter published on Wednesday, amid European Union concerns over espionage.

Budapest last month extended its "national card" immigration programme to include Russians and Belarusians, triggering alarm among EU officials who feared that Russia could use it to send saboteurs and spies into the EU's border-free Schengen zone.

The concerns partly reflect broader tensions between EU leaders and the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained close ties with Moscow despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The holder of such a card is allowed to work in Hungary without any special security clearance and can bring their family to the country.