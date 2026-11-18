"Human", meaning to have the "qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to deities, animals, or machines" has been named Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year.

In an era of rapidly expanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and dire warnings it could even wipe out humanity, the word captured "the 2026 zeitgeist", Cambridge University Press board member Francesca Woodward told AFP.

Over the past 12 months, she said, people had been "really considering what it is to be human" in particular due to concerns about AI taking over their jobs.

"I think people are trying to remind themselves of ... what human means," she said.

The word beat off competition from other words related to AI and the online world, reflecting intense global interest in how technology is changing our lives, she said.

The dictionary's lexicographers had also observed an increased used of "human" in compound words such as human-made or human author, she added.

Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, described "human" as a "really interesting choice ... because right now our understanding of humanity is changing".

Global AI debate

“We're trying to understand the difference between a human mind and an artificial mind, between living beings like us and artificial beings that we're creating. What sets us apart, is it consciousness, creativity or compassion?" he said.

The focus on what it means to be human has seen global leaders and prominent figures such as Pope Leo XIV, Bill Gates, classicist Mary Beard and actor Cate Blanchett weigh in on the debate.

Other contenders for the word of the year crown included "agent, meaning an artificial intelligence system that can operate in a complicated way without human control.

Also in the running was "wholesome", defined as "good for you, and likely to improve your life either physically, morally, or emotionally".

"Dusking" was also in contention, the practice of watching daylight turn to darkness as a form of relaxation.

A Dutch tradition, it has been revived as a way of reconnecting with the natural world.

Other new words added to the dictionary in 2026 included "aura farming", doing things to show a personality that people will admire, and "looksmaxing", making yourself as physically attractive as possible.

The word of the year and new additions are selected using a range of criteria including the words searched for on the Cambridge Dictionary website.

Among words to watch for next year, according to Cambridge Dictionary, were FOBO, "fear of becoming obsolete" because your job can be performed by AI.

Another was "weather whiplash", denoting a "quick change from one extreme of weather to another".

Last year's word of the year was "parasocial" to describe the sense of having a connection to a famous person you do not know personally or a fictional character. — AFP