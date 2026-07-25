How AI can improve healthcare for patients without replacing their doctors

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare can still make people nervous. Understandably so. A hospital is not where anyone wants to feel like a machine is taking over. Patients want eye contact, reassurance and a doctor who actually listens. Clinicians, meanwhile, do not need more noise in an already stretched system. They need tools that make their work clearer, faster and safer.

At the recent Philips Pulse Connect held in the Netherlands, discussions on AI felt less like a conversation about replacing people and more like one about supporting them.

The global media event, attended by Khaleej Times, focused on AI and healthcare innovation, but the most interesting part was how practical the technology had already become. These were not far-off ideas or futuristic promises. They were tools already being used, tested, or developed to help doctors, nurses, and patients navigate a healthcare system under pressure.

Across the world, hospitals are dealing with rising patient demand, staff shortages and delays in diagnosis. In that context, AI becomes less about hype and more about time: time saved for clinicians, time gained for patients and, in some cases, time that could make a difference in how quickly a condition is spotted.

AI simplifies complex processes

Many hospitals across the world are using AI to understand symptoms, prepare better questions before seeing a doctor and take a more active role in their own care.

In medical imaging, AI can help plan scans, improve image quality, reduce manual steps and support faster diagnosis. In cardiac MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), AI can simplify complex scan planning, making advanced heart imaging easier to deliver to more patients.

In heart care, the ePatch wearable can record heart activity over a longer period, while AI helps analyse the data for irregular rhythms that may be difficult to catch in a short test. For clinicians, that means less time spent manually reviewing huge amounts of data. For patients, it can mean quicker answers.

Another example is SmartSweep, an AI-guided ultrasound tool being developed to support pregnancy assessments in low-resource settings. It is designed to help nurses and midwives identify higher-risk pregnancies earlier, especially in areas where specialist sonographers may not be available.

Then there is DeviceGuide, which uses AI to provide real-time visual guidance during complex heart procedures, such as repairing a leaky mitral valve without open-heart surgery. The doctor is still making the decision, but the technology helps them see more clearly.

Better tools, clearer information

People still worry that AI could weaken the personal relationship they have with their doctor. AI in healthcare should not mean removing the human from care. It should mean giving healthcare professionals better tools, clearer information and more time to focus on patients.

The future of healthcare may not be a robot replacing a doctor. It may simply be a doctor with better support, and a patient getting the care they need sooner.