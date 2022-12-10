Hostage situation under way in German city of Dresden: Police

It was earlier reported that shots had been fired at a building near the main train station

Reuters

By AP Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 3:08 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 3:17 PM

German police say a hostage situation is under way in the eastern city of Dresden, following reports that shots were fired on Saturday morning.

The police urged people to avoid an area in the city centre and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed.

Radio Dresden earlier reported that shots had been fired at a building near the main train station.

German tabloid Bild reported that a woman was killed. Police couldn't immediately be reached to confirm either report.