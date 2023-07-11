UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Hope and Relief: 86 lives rescued as migrants rescued from perilous boat near Canary Islands

Spain's coastguard rescued 86 sub-Saharan African migrants from a boat near the Canary Islands, after it was spotted by a rescue plane

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 4:48 PM

READ MORE:

A Staff Reporter

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By