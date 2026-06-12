Germany's Hamburg airport terminal evacuated after security incident

A man pressed an emergency button that opens escape routes, gaining unauthorised access to the security area, a federal police spokesperson said

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 1:52 PM
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The passenger terminal of Hamburg Airport in northern Germany was evacuated on Friday after a security incident, and all passengers must undergo security screening again, the airport and police said.

"Flights are currently unable to depart, but arrivals are proceeding as scheduled. Please contact your airline," the airport said on its website.

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A man pressed an emergency button that opens escape routes, gaining unauthorised access to the security area, a federal police spokesperson said.

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