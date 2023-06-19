Greece boat tragedy: Pakistani nationals 'maltreated, forced to stay below deck'

Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
Hundreds of migrants are feared dead after a boat carrying them capsized off the coast of Greece last week. The boat was believed to be packed with 400 to 700 people of different nationalities, including Pakistanis, at the time of the disaster. Now, survivor testimonies have suggested that Pakistani nationals were forced to stay below the deck, making them vulnerable when the crowded boat overturned, according to The Guardian.
At least 78 people are known to have died, but the UN says up to 500 are still missing in Wednesday's shipwreck, a BBC report said. At least 400 Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians and 150 Syrians, including around two dozen Syrian women and young children, were travelling on the trawler, according to the initial information shared by survivors of the shipwreck, the Dawn said in a report.
Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman of the Pakistan Senate, said that over 300 migrants from Pakistan died in the boat tragedy. However, Greek authorities are yet to confirm the number, a report in the CNN said.
Days after the incident, shocking accounts from survivors have revealed that women and children were made to stay in the hold, according an article in the The Guardian. Migrants, who were from Pakistan, were not allowed to travel on top of the deck, the report said, citing leaked testimonies by survivors to coastguards.
"The testimonies suggest women and children were effectively “locked up” in the hold, ostensibly to be “protected” by men on the overcrowded vessel...Pakistani nationals were also kept below deck, with crew members maltreating them when they appeared in search of fresh water or tried to escape," according to The Guardian article.
The conditions on the packed boat were poor and six people had died even before the sinking due to lack of fresh water. Nawal Soufi, a Moroccan-Italian social worker activist, said that people were seeking help a day before the boat capsized. However, the Greek government claimed that passengers told the coastguard that they did not ask for help because they were headed to Italy.
One of the survivors shared in a testimony that they travelled for three days before the engine of the boat failed.
Pakistan was observing nationwide mourning on Monday. Police there have arrested a dozen individuals allegedly involved in sending around 28 locals to Libya for the onward journey to Europe on the ill-fated boat carrying migrants.
Read More:
Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
From cats throwing tantrums to dogs imitating their pet parents, social media is awash with such videos that often make our day
Lifeguards blew their whistles to warn them of the shark and they thankfully ran to safety
Amassing over 3 million views, the clip has been winning hearts on the internet
The unusual incident happened at the Riverside Regional Medical Centre in Virginia
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the tremor
Despite the drawbacks of turning to artificial intelligence in medicine, some physicians find that ChatGPT improves their ability to communicate with patients
People who clicked on a Google search result link between Oct 25, 2006 and Sept 30, 2013 are entitled to a piece — however small — of a $23 million pot the tech giant agreed to pay to settle a class-action lawsuit