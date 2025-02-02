Global warming makes French reservoir a winter resort for migrating cranes

Cranes gather at Lac du Der near Giffaumont-Champaubert, north-western France, on January 31 this year. AFP

The Lac du Der was once just a passing glimpse for hundreds of thousands of cranes flying from Scandinavia in search of sunshine, but with global warming the French reservoir has become an attractive winter retreat.

Tens of thousands of the majestic birds now spend Europe's coldest months around the 48 sqkm expanse of water south of France's champagne capital of Reims.

Each year, the number increases and, every dawn, clouds of thousands of birds rise up to fly off in search of food in nearby fields.

Lac du Der was created in the 1970s to stop flood waters heading down the River Seine towards the Paris region.

For much of the time since, small islands in the lake were frozen over in the winter and so of no interest to the common cranes and sandhill cranes that passed over each year heading from Scandinavian countries to Spain and North Africa.

But the rising temperatures of recent decades, much of it blamed on human activity, mean the islets have become a haven for the birds. Nearby fields are also soft enough to find food.

The reservoir unwittingly established a "humid zone" for the cranes on their migration route, according to Benoit Fontaine, an ecologist for the French biodiversity office and the natural history museum.

"Now the birds do not have to go so far," he added.