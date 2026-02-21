Germany's Merz seeks 'clear European position' on tariffs before US trip
Trump on Friday imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on imports into the United States after the Supreme Court had struck down many of his sweeping duties imposed last year
Sat 21 Feb 2026, 9:58 PM
- By:
AFP
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Saturday he will hold talks with European allies on a joint response to US tariffs, ahead of a visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump.
"We will have a very clear European position on this, because customs policy is a matter for the European Union, not for individual member states," Merz told the ARD broadcaster.