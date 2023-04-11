Germany: ‘Uncooperative’ squirrel freed from manhole cover

Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
Firefighters say they have freed an “uncooperative” squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in western Germany — echoing a similar incident that happened in the same city four years ago.
The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed red squirrel by a pedestrian on Monday afternoon, after she spotted its head peering out of a hole in the road. The woman covered it with a scarf to calm it down before calling for help.
A crew of firefighters who arrived at the scene carefully removed the manhole cover and tried to free the rodent.
“This turned out to be quite complicated as the squirrel was uncooperative,” the fire department said.
After further attempts the crew was able to extract the animal unharmed and it vanished up a nearby tree.
Dortmund firefighters have some experience of saving stuck squirrels. In 2019, a similar squirrel rescue drew international attention.
“It could not be determined if it was the same squirrel that had to be rescued from the same situation four years ago,” the fire department said in a statement.
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties
Spate of recruitment scams in state under its current government has brought the future of the state youth in danger, with Congress only ray of hope
German group's rescue vessel picks up 22 off the water and two bodies as flimsy vessel running illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy sinks
Lydell Grant, who had been found innocent of murder after serving seven years of his previous sentence, now charged with shooting a motorist
The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America