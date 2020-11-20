Germany stabbing attack: Five injured in Oberhausen, suspect arrested
Police said the incident followed what appeared to be a family dispute.
Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday and a suspect was arrested in what police said appeared to be a family dispute.
A spokesman for police in the nearby city of Essen said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.
