Germany says Moldova could be next in line if Ukraine falls

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi attend the Ministerial Conference of the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau, Moldova, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM

Support for Ukraine guarantees the survival of neighbouring Moldova, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday at a conference to address concerns about broadening Russian interference in the region.

"Everything that we do to support Ukraine also means fostering stabilisation with regards to Moldova," Baerbock said. "It is clear what the greatest concern of the people here is: that if Ukraine falls, Moldova is the next country in line."

Baerbock was visiting Chisinau for the Moldova Partnership Platform, together with allies from France and Romania.

Germany, one of Kyiv's main military supporters in Europe, initiated the platform after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, painting it as part of broader efforts to stabilise Moldova's economy and shield it from Russian disinformation.