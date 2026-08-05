'Security related' incident diverts flights to German airport

Flights to an airport in eastern Germany had to be diverted overnight after a "security related incident" involving at least one unidentified object, police said Wednesday.

A passenger plane from Mallorca as well as several cargo planes destined for Leipzig-Halle airport had to be sent to other locations after a flying object was spotted near the airport around 11.40 pm (2140 GMT) on Tuesday.

An object was then found near the south runway and a bomb disposal robot was sent to the site, police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They could not confirm whether it detonated the object or whether it was the same one spotted previously, but a police spokesman told AFP the incident "does not pose any danger for the public".

Regular traffic at the airport resumed in the early hours of Wednesday but only on the north runway, while investigators looked for clues on the southern runway.

Germany and other European countries have repeatedly observed instances of drones flying over sensitive sites such as airports, military bases and power plants.